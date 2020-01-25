A Columbia man was charged for robbing two Turkey Hills 42 minutes apart in the early morning hours of Jan. 5, sporting a knife in one robbery and wearing a wig in another, according to police.

The arrest was made, in part, thanks to a surveillance camera outs of the district judge Miles Bixler's office -- where he will have his preliminary hearing -- according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Timothy D. Jenkins, 52, was charged with the robberies, along with terroristic threats, simple assault and tampering with evidence after police used surveillance footage to find the vehicle he drove and tracked him down, police said in the affidavit.

Around 2:54 a.m., after watching the front entrance of the Turkey Hill on Chestnut Street in Columbia for "several minutes," Jenkins, wearing a blue baseball hat, threatened to kill the store clerk, grabbed her by her neck and hit her en route to the cash register, according to the affidavit.

Police said Jenkins showed a large knife at times and when he failed to get cash, he grabbed scratch-off lottery tickets before leaving the store and losing his hat in the parking lot.

Forty-two minutes later, Jenkins robbed another Turkey Hill on Prospect Road, this time wearing a wig under a camouflage hat and a different jacket. He ran out of the store on foot, getting away with money, police said.

Police found a kitchen knife and black sneakers in a search warrant of Jenkin's Locust Street apartment and later found a wig, clothing, the camouflage hat and a jacket with a grey hood all in the same plastic trash bag in a dumpster at Jenkin's work place.

He was arrested on Jan. 17.

Jenkins is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $750,000 bail, according to police. He is also being held on a detainer for a parole violation, police said.

Jenkins has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, in front of District Judge Bixler, according to court records.

