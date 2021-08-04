A Columbia man pushed open a stall door and exposed himself in front of a child in the bathroom at Park City Center on July 29, according to Lancaster city police.

Jordan Anthony Helsel-Miles, 29, was charged four days later, after he turned himself in and said he was the man in photos from surveillance footage, according to police.

Detectives said that Helsel-Miles arrived at Park City Center on a Red Rose Transit Bus around 4:40 p.m.

Just over two hours later, at 6:50 p.m., he walked into the restrooms near the food court and "pushed open the bathroom stall door" and pulled down his shorts and underwear, the juvenile told police.

Helsel-Miles initially blocked the child from leaving the stall, police said. He left when the juvenile pulled out his cell phone.

He's charged with a felony count of false imprisonment of a minor and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to court dockets. He's in Lancaster County Prison on $300,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., August 10, in front of district judge Mary Sponaugle, according to court records.