Jordan Anthony Helsel-Miles, a 29-year-old from Columbia, was charged with indecent exposure and false imprisonment after walking into a stall with a juvenile and pulling down his shorts and underwear at Park City Center on July 29, according to Lancaster city police. The photo on the right was released from surveillance footage. 

A Columbia man pushed open a stall door and exposed himself in front of a child in the bathroom at Park City Center on July 29, according to Lancaster city police. 

Jordan Anthony Helsel-Miles, 29, was charged four days later, after he turned himself in and said he was the man in photos from surveillance footage, according to police. 

Detectives said that Helsel-Miles arrived at Park City Center on a Red Rose Transit Bus around 4:40 p.m. 

Just over two hours later, at 6:50 p.m., he walked into the restrooms near the food court and "pushed open the bathroom stall door" and pulled down his shorts and underwear, the juvenile told police. 

Helsel-Miles initially blocked the child from leaving the stall, police said. He left when the juvenile pulled out his cell phone. 

He's charged with a felony count of false imprisonment of a minor and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, according to court dockets. He's in Lancaster County Prison on $300,000 bail. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m., August 10, in front of district judge Mary Sponaugle, according to court records. 

