A Columbia man was charged with drug delivery resulting in death after a Lancaster woman died in July after police say she used cocaine he provided to her.

Keith A. Peters, 55, was charged months after the death of 46-year-old Heather Hess, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police were called to a Columbia home — not Peters' house — around 9:43 p.m. on July 2 for a report of a heart attack, according to the affidavit. When the officer arrived, Peters and his friend were giving Hess CPR on the deck of a swimming pool.

Thirty-three minutes after police were initially called, the coroner's office was called to the house, according to the affidavit.

Peters was charged on Sept. 1, after the coroner's report showed that Hess' death was from cardiac dysrhythmia, caused by acute cocaine toxicity, according to Manor Township Police.

Cardiac dysrhythmia is an irregular heart beat or rhythm caused by changes in electrical impulses.

In an interview with police, Peters told officers that he and Hess drove to her Mountville apartment at 8:30 to get her belongings after she had been evicted, according to the affidavit. After that, they went to Peters' house and Peters bought $100 worth of cocaine.

Peters told police that Hess was drinking all day and "did about four lines of cocaine," police said in the affidavit.

Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., they were drinking on a pool deck and watching fireworks, police said. At some point, Peters went briefly went inside the residence − when he returned, he found Hess slumped in her chair.

Peters and his friend laid Hess on the pool deck and started CPR, police said.

Peters wouldn't tell police who he bought the cocaine from, but told officers he had bought cocaine from the person before, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Peters on Oct. 2, according to court records. He's currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22, in front of District Judge Joshua Keller.