A Columbia man has been charged after he shot at several men in the parking lot of Sheetz March 28, police said.

Charged is Jose Luis Santiago, 19, of the 200 block of Lawrence Street.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at Sheetz, located on Columbia Avenue, around 2 a.m. March 28, and were told by the night shift supervisor that a man had fired a round in the parking lot.

As police were investigating, three men involved in the incident returned to the Sheetz.

The men told police they were at Sheetz to eat and hang out when another friend got into an argument with several other people in a silver Chrysler 300, police said. The fight was about a road rage incident on Route 30, police said.

After the verbal argument, the Chrysler left Sheetz, police said, but shortly after, a red Dodge Neon pulled into the drive-thru and the passengers began yelling at the men.

Santiago, the front seat passenger in the Dodge, was seen hanging out of the window with a gun, police said. As the vehicle pulled out of the drive-thru and onto Prospect Road, Santiago pointed the gun in the direction of the men and fired a single round.

The men attempted to leave the Sheetz, but said when they tried using the Columbia Avenue exit, the Dodge Neon was nearby and accelerated at the vehicles and fired another round, police said.

Police were able to identify Santiago using the Dodge Neon's license plate and social media profiles.

During a search of Santiago's home, police found five wrapped packages of crack cocaine, a digital scale and a cutting knife. Police were unable to find the gun Santiago used during the incident.

When interviewed by police, Santiago told police he was drunk during the incident.

Santiago has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver drugs and carrying a firearm without a license, court documents said.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison March 31, unable to post $150,000 monetary bail.

