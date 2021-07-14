A Columbia man raped and assaulted another man in a Manor Township residence, then later attempted to apologize, according to Manor Township police.

Steele Tyrone Helton, 50, was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault after raping the man at a residence in the 1500 block of Water Street in Manor Township sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Helton had been temporarily staying at the residence at the time, police said. Court records now state that Helton is homeless.

Helton and the man had been drinking in the residence’s garage with others that evening, displaying a “weird look” and not speaking much, the man later told investigators.

The man later left to sleep in a separate room, then awoke to find Helton on top of him while removing his clothes, according to the affidavit.

Helton placed his hand over the man’s mouth and ordered him to be quiet when he told Helton to stop, police said. The man told investigators he was fearful of Helton during the assault.

Helton later apologized to the man when he was confronted over the phone, telling the man “I go to work and I cry every day during my lunch breaks,” according to the affidavit. Helton later admitted to investigators that he was present in the garage and was drinking with a group of people, including the man, on the night of the assault.

Helton has not yet been arrested, court records show. He has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges since at least 1992, including aggravated assault, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

Helton has most recently pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats and simple assault in 2019, to which he was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison and four years of probation, according to court records.