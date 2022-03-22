A Columbia man and woman ambushed a woman along a Lancaster Township road and robbed her of her belongings in the process, according to Manheim Township police.

Kathy D. Mills, 45, and Howard Ernest Chapman, 46, attacked the woman as she was walking along the 1100 block of Millersville Pike around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman was walking along the street when she was approached by Mills and Chapman, who punched her in the head and face and forced her to the ground by pushing her and pulling her hair, police said. Mills and Chapman then ordered the woman to empty her pockets and took her cigarettes and $200 cellphone before driving away together.

Mills later told investigators she had planned the ambush with Chapman ahead of time, planning on “stripping” the woman and taking her belongings, according to the affidavit. Court records show they were both arrested sometime Saturday.

The woman suffered a bloody nose after Mills punched her in the face several times.

Police charged Mills and Chapman with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery – both felony offenses – as well as harassment. Chapman, who has a suspended driver’s license and was seen driving the vehicle after the incident, was also charged with summary traffic violation.

Judge Brian Chudzik set Mills’ and Chapman’s bail at $100,000 each during a preliminary arraignment Sunday, court records show. They are both still in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Attorneys were not listed for either Mills or Chapman in court documents.

They will each face a preliminary hearing before Judge Mary Sponaugle on March 30.

Chapman previously pleaded guilty to burglary twice in 1997 in Delaware County, being sentenced to 30 to 60 months of confinement both times, according to court records.