A Columbia man charged with shooting a man to death inside a Manheim Township nightclub in March is headed to county court.

Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, had a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge David Miller. Wilson's charges of criminal homicide, prohibited possession of a firearm and eight counts of recklessly endangering another person were held for court.

Wilson had been charged after police said he opened fire at Club Twenty3 at 1703 New Holland Pike around 1:23 a.m. Saturday March 19, striking 25-year-old Jatavis D. Scott.

Wilson and Scott were involved in a fight near the club's doors before the shooting occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The two men were separated and then began walking back toward each other when Wilson shot Scott from about three feet away, police said.

The incident was recorded on the club's surveillance footage, police said.

Scott was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Following an autopsy, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni ruled that Scott died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

A court docket indicates Wilson's formal arraignment in county court will happen at 9 a.m. on June 24. He is still in Lancaster County Prison without bail due to the nature of his charges.