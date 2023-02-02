A man accused of shooting and killing a Philadelphia man and injuring another man in a car on a Columbia street in November is heading to Lancaster County Court.

James Earl Pilgrim Jr., 29, of Columbia, on Monday waived a preliminary hearing on his charges of homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, according to court records.

Pilgrim will appear in Lancaster County Court on Feb. 24 for a formal arraignment. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is denied bail because he is charged with homicide.

Columbia police responded to the 200 block of North Second Street around 11 a.m. Nov. 30 for a reported shooting. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside a Dodge Challenger; one, later identified as Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, died of his injuries.

The other man, Dawayne Lucas, had a gunshot wound to his thigh and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

A Pennsylvania state trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Pilgrim on Dec. 12 on unrelated outstanding warrants for a June drug charge and a November robbery charge, both out of Lancaster.

During a subsequent interview with investigators, Pilgrim admitted he shot Lewis and Lucas during a drug transaction, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said earlier this week.

The shooting was one of several across Lancaster County at the end of November and into December.

— Someone shot and killed Luis Oscar Sanchez, 29, at Prince of Subs at 147 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city on Nov. 28. Security guard Chris Johnson was injured in the shooting but survived.

— Someone found the body of Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, on Nov. 30 in an alley in the 300 block of South Marshall Street in Lancaster city. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

— James Jeffery Diggs, 30, died Friday, Dec. 9, on Ruby Street in Lancaster city of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area around 11:30 p.m. and found Diggs' body. Officers found a blood trail and followed it to a house in the 400 block of Ruby Street, where they found a boy with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

— Derek Stewart, 36, shot and killed 35-year-old Courtney Cooper sometime on Sunday, Dec. 10, police said. He then shot two other people that night before shooting himself during a standoff with police. Stewart died of his injuries the next day.