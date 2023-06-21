Columbia will again allow consumer-grade fireworks for the Fourth of July, deciding Wednesday to lift the ban enacted earlier this month on the heels of a countywide burn ban.

County commissioners lifted the Lancaster burn ban Wednesday, and the Columbia fireworks ban quickly followed.

Columbia bans consumer-grade fireworks for most of the year due to a 2022 change to the borough code, providing exceptions for the Fourth of July from 10 p.m. to midnight and New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The code does not impact professional fireworks displays.

Enacting the ban that had been set to run through July 9, Borough Manager Mark Stivers cited concerns about dry conditions and how closely connected Columbia homes are, which allows fires to spread quickly.

The county commissioners lifted the burn ban due to an influx of rain in the county, with the Millersville University Weather Information Center recording a sharp increase since June 12. The center recorded less than 0.05 of an inch for the first 11 days of the month and has since recorded nearly an inch in the past nine days. The National Weather Service out of State College is forecasting high chances of rain in the county for the next week.