The Columbia Borough school board chose the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to conduct the search for a new superintendent, despite continued calls from the community to retain current Superintendent Tom Strickler.

The intermediate unit, one of three options the board considered during Thursday night’s four-hour virtual school board meeting, will search for Strickler’s replacement at no cost. The Pennsylvania School Boards Association would have cost $5,000, and Templeton Advantage would have cost $9,800.

Kate Keyser and Cole Knighton, the lone board members who last month voted against a motion to seek alternative candidates for superintendent, opposed the superintendent search Thursday.

"We don’t have to follow through with this. We can absolutely stop right where we’re at and give Tom a contract," Knighton said, before stating his vote: "Absolutely not."

Knighton and Keyser pleaded with other board members to consider the dozen or so comments submitted by the community in support of Strickler.

Commenting in support of the superintendent were members of Strickler’s administrative team, Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz, Lancaster Chamber President Tom Baldrige and various Columbia residents.

A letter signed by nearly 170 residents urged board members to provide rationale for potentially replacing Strickler, hold an in-person meeting to discuss the superintendent position and consider a motion to approve a contract extension for Strickler. None of that happened Thursday.

The community, the letter stated, "feels unheard despite the overwhelming evidence in comments of public support for retaining Mr. Tom Strickler as superintendent of Columbia Borough School District."

Strickler, whose salary is $107,000, was hired as superintendent in November 2017. His contract expires Dec. 31.

Board members Sandra Duncan and Devon Fisher expressed their desire to follow through with the superintendent search and claimed there were residents who supported the search who haven’t spoken up.

"I do appreciate the community statements, but these aren’t the only ones necessary that exist," Fisher said.

Ironically, later in the meeting, Strickler laid out his administration’s goals for the 2020-21 school year, which presents myriad challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strickler also announced that he would apply to keep his job, which was a reversal from last month, when he asked the board to consider buying out his contract after it voted to consider his replacement.

"Our students deserve a positive advocate," he said after listing numerous steps forward the district has taken the last three years. "The absolute ecstatic feeling to watch each student succeed and walk across the stage is definitely worth the long hours and hard work."