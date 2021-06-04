This school year has been a climb for Columbia High School’s graduating class of 2021.

“You have overcome a tremendous amount of adversity to get to this point,” Columbia Principal Robert Kedney said Friday night to the 68 seniors. The class song that filled their high school auditorium was “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

“In the song, Cyrus sings, ‘I can alamost see it, that dream I’m dreaming,’ ” senior class president Emma Grove said. “Those lyrics really spoke to me. All my life, I’ve had a dream.”

From a young age, Grove said that she always wanted to be perfect. Realizing that perfection could not be reached, she changed her goal – her dream; that goal became to be happy.

“There were many nights spent awake crying, hoping that I was good enough, hoping that someday, I would be able to make it to the next mountain,” she said tearfully, talking about her battle with anxiety and depression. “In the song, it goes, ‘The struggles I’m facing, the chances I’m taking, sometimes might knock me down, but no, I’m not breaking.’ ”

“I am, and always will be, Emma Grove, with or without a smile on my face,” she said. “A diagnosis does not define you.”

Breanna Murphy was named the class valedictorian, and the salutatorian was Tanner Ness. Murphy said that while she lost a lot this year, including her grandmother, one thing that pushed her to keep fighting was her faith. She noted the lyrics in “The Climb”: “Keep moving; keep climbing; keep the faith.”

“As we end this climb up one mountain, there will be another mountain to climb on the other side,” Murphy said. “No matter your plans: college, gap year, workforce or the military -- we did this. We climbed the past 13 years to get on this stage.”

Kedney, the principal, said that this year’s graduating class will take jobs that haven’t even been invented yet.

“All of [these jobs] will require you to take what you’ve learned in school, and extend it with learning that you’ll do on your own,” he said. “Every experience in life is a chance for you to learn and grow.”

He congratulated the class and encouraged them to keep climbing.

“I hope that you look back on this year not for all the things you couldn’t do, but for all the things you’ve learned,” he said.