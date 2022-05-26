For Columbia High School graduates, Thursday night was just one of their “defining moments” as the school celebrated its 150th commencement ceremony with the Class of 2022 at the junior-senior high school.

Principal Elizabeth Landis welcomed the 94-member class, Columbia High School’s largest graduating class in five years.

“This is your community,” Landis said. “You have belonged here. You matter here.”

Whether it was a physical ailment or struggles with mental health, various seniors shared their defining moments. Senior Alayna Morales said her defining moment was when she underwent spinal surgery, while senior Robert Footman said his defining moment came when he was broke his leg.

For salutatorian Ereny Hanna, her defining moment happened before she could even speak.

Hanna said that when she was just 1 year old, her parents moved from Egypt to the United States with her. Now with plans to attend Penn State, Hanna said her parents helped create more opportunities for the future, aiding with her defining moments.

“I am just getting started,” Hanna said. “I am and will continue to make my family proud. I encourage you to reflect on your own lives and find your defining moment.”

Valedictorian Sarah Hollerbush spoke about domestic abuse she faced for years, saying it resulted in her having PTSD, depression and anxiety.

“I was faced with the task of creating my own normal,” Hollerbush said. “I was in full control but still felt helpless.”

Hollerbush said her defining moment happened when she allowed herself to seek help.

“I am not a victim but a survivor,” Hollerbush said.

Though she called the healing process an “ongoing cycle,” Hollerbush said she’s grateful to be where she is today. “I want you to hear me when I say you can create your defining moments,” Hollerbush said. “You can heal, and you are not what happened to you.”

Hollerbush continued to address the audience, encouraging others to seek help for whatever “stuff” they may be going through.

“Every single person on this stage is strong,” Hollerbush said. “You’ve overcome things in your life that only you know. I’m proud of you.”

Before Class Vice President Ethan Schmitt took a selfie with the graduates onstage, the class speakers shared their words of encouragement with their peers.

The ending procession led the graduates to the front of the school for the traditional tossing of the mortarboards.

“This is only the beginning for us,” Footman said.