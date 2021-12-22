Columbia High School was evacuated for several hours Wednesday after a potential threat was called in, according to the Columbia Borough School District.
The school received the threat at 10:55 a.m. and immediately evacuated students and staff, following district procedures, the school district said in a news release. Police were also immediately notified.
Law enforcement determined around 12:45 p.m. that it was safe for students and staff to return to the building. The school then resumed normal operations for the rest of the day.
The school district did not state what type of threat was made toward the school.
Attempts to reach a school official for comment Wednesday were not successful. Columbia Borough police were not immediately able to provide information about the incident.
The school district thanked “students, staff, and families for cooperating and following school procedures to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Wednesday’s evacuation was the latest in a widespread series of incidents in which county schools to responded to an unfounded threat. Solanco, Eastern Lancaster County, Conestoga Valley and Donegal school districts also responded to unfounded threats last week, and an unfounded threat at Lincoln Middle School in Lancaster forced a brief lockdown at three city campuses Friday.
It was not clear if Wednesday’s incident was related to the previous unfounded threats.