Residents of three Columbia row houses were displaced a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to 519 Manor Street, where flames were coming through the third-floor attic roof when firefighters arrived, Columbia Borough Fire Chief Scott Ryno said.

The fire spread to the 517 and 521, causing minimal damage, but the homes will be uninhabitable until water and electrical issues can be addressed, Ryno said.

No occupants of the homes were injured, but one firefighter was treated at the scene for a hand injury and another was evaluated at Lancaster General Hospital for a blood pressure issue and released, Ryno said.

Three people and a child were living at 519 and were being helped by the Red Cross, Ryno said. He did not know how many people lived in the adjoining two homes or if they were receiving help.

Firefighters from Columbia and Wrightsville were able to respond quickly because they were returning from a call at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, which had smoke in a hallway traced to a heater, Ryno said.

“We were there very fast, which limited the damage” to the row houses, Ryno said.

Ryno did not have a damage estimate and the cause is under investigation.

Other departments including Bainbridge, West Hempfield and Mount Joy responded, as did the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.