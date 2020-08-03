Four adults and a child escaped a fire Sunday evening that extensively damaged two row homes in Columbia, officials said. No injuries were reported.
Fire of an undetermined cause broke out about 7:15 p.m. at 317 Perry St. and spread to the attached house at 319 Perry St., Chief Douglas Kemmerly of the Columbia Fire Department said.
Both homes were condemned as a result of the blaze, Kemmerly said. A state police fire marshal was investigating the cause.
The American Red Cross was assisting the five displaced people with lodging. Functioning smoke detectors were in the homes, Kemmerly said.
A second alarm was called to help relieve first responders fatigued by working in the high heat and humidity, Kemmerly said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours.