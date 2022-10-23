Columbia family grieving, healing weeks after 12-year-old took his own life

Columbia seventh-grader Robyn Bittenbender came home from the Fairmount Behavioral Health System clinic in Philadelphia on Sept. 8.

It was the conclusion of a one-week stay for Robyn at Fairmount, which offers behavioral health treatment services.

“He felt good coming out of Fairmount,” mother Deana Fisher recalled.

Two days later, on Sept. 10, on what was Suicide Prevention Day, Robyn took his own life.

He was only 12.

'Anxiety and depression are extremely high'

The national suicide rate increased 36% between 2000 and 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That rate grew much more quickly — 57% — among people ages 10 to 24 from 2007 to 2018.

In 2020, suicide accounted for 45,979 deaths, or one every 11 minutes.

That same year, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34, and the third-leading cause of death for people ages 15-24.

In Lancaster County, 17.8% of teenagers told researchers in 2021 they had considered suicide.

Suicide by the numbers Suicide accounted for deaths in the following age groups in 2020: 20 deaths ages 5-9, 581 deaths ages 10-14, 6,062 deaths in ages 15-24, 8,454 deaths in ages 24-35.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Many young people are hurting.

Susan Billy has seen this firsthand with students and staff. She is the manager of behavioral health support services for IU13, which supports public schools in Lancaster and Lebanon Counties.

“We had significant needs within our student population pre-pandemic: anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation. And we were working hard to manage it,” Billy said. “The pandemic happened, and there was that social isolation and lack of student engagement. It’s hard for them to engage academically through the virtual platform.

“As a result of the pandemic, those things that were very much in existence have exacerbated. Anxiety and depression are extremely high. Those are probably two of the things that we just really hear on a regular basis,” she said.

Some students have tough home lives.

“I had kids tell me things (during the pandemic) like my parents are fighting all the time,” Columbia school teacher Bonnie Miller said. “Some kids told me, ‘My parents sat us down last night and told us they are getting divorced,’ or ‘We’re giving up our animals because my dad lost his job.’”

Miller was Robyn’s fifth-grade reading teacher at Columbia’s Taylor Middle School, a position she held for 33 years before retiring at the end of last school year. Miller now works part-time as a substitute teacher for Columbia, Lancaster County’s smallest school district with about 1,300 students, about two-thirds of whom are from economically disadvantaged households.

Miller was among the first to identify Robyn’s struggles in the 2020-21 academic year, when Columbia students began the school year attending class in-person two days a week and learned remotely the rest of the week. Miller had set up a personal Google Doc for each of her students to respond to a half-dozen or so simple questions.

How did you sleep last night?

How was your breakfast?

How are you feeling today?

How are things outside of school?

Students would answer with emojis.

The last question was open-ended: Is there anything else you want to tell me?

It’s here Robyn opened up to Miller, sometimes typing in a response filling an entire page. On a few occasions, Robyn revealed he felt his life was not worth living.

'Battle going on inside'

Robyn, the third of Fisher’s four children, loved to read. His favorite books included the Warrior Cats series about the adventures of feral cats, primarily set in forests.

“He loved learning,” Fisher said. “He was like a sponge. He’d look at plants and learn what kind they were. Same with bugs.”

Robyn once found a bumblebee with a broken wing and tried to nurse it back to health. He experimented with ants in the backyard to see which types of foods they most enjoyed.

Robyn had a passion for art sprung from playing with Play-Doh as a toddler. He later became such a talented artist his friends would commission drawings from him.

In fifth grade, Robyn sometimes made digital drawings on a touchpad so exquisite they caught Miller’s eye.

“They would blow you away,” Miller recalled.

But the drawings occasionally revealed anguish.

“Although they were very good, there were a lot I saw that indicated some of that torment. … That was the battle going on inside,” Miller said.

One of the drawings in Robyn’s sketchbook shows two similar animals, the one on the left colored white, holding its paw to a mirror to an animal on the right, colored black.

Robyn often attempted to self-diagnose through information he found online, especially YouTube. Near the end of his life, Robyn was trying to diagnose himself with a personality disorder, though an actual diagnosis from a medical professional never came.

The Mayo Clinic website lists about a dozen personality disorders, which stem from a mental disorder in which a person has an unhealthy pattern of thinking, functioning and behaving, in addition to trouble perceiving and relating to situations and people, which can lead to problems in relationships, school and social activities.

“He felt there were other personalities inside him,” Fisher said. “That’s something we were still working to address.”

'Kept it inside'

Fisher, a 42-year-old single mother, described Robyn as a “happy-go-lucky” child through fourth grade. Asked to pinpoint when Robyn’s mental health issues became obvious, Fisher said it began in fifth grade when Robyn had trouble in math class.

“He wouldn’t raise his hand,” Fisher said. “He kept it inside.”

Incidents of bullying also began around that same time.

Robyn was born biologically female on Dec. 23, 2009, and named Ann Bittenbender. He came out to his mother as gay in the second half of fifth grade, and later changed his name to Robyn and went by male pronouns midway through sixth grade. At that point, his sexual orientation was bisexual, Fisher said.

Attraction often begins in adolescence during puberty, according to Nemours Children’s Health, a Philadelphia-area facility that has been providing pediatric care and been at the forefront of pediatric research for more than 80 years. Children and teens often recognize their sexual orientation, which is not dependent upon experience, with little doubt from a very young age, Nemours has reported.

“When he changed his name to Robyn, teachers and most friends accepted it,” Fisher said. “But that’s when some kids started being mean. It was half and half. You had some kids who would say mean, hurtful things. He never retaliated. Toward the end, he did start getting more of a voice and telling people to leave him alone. … For a long time, he held it in, tried to brush it off.”

Suicide rates are among the highest in transgender youth. A study published in the National Library of Medicine in April 2020 indicated 56% of transgender youth reported a previous suicide attempt and 86% considered killing themselves.

Transgender suicide rates 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide. Source: National Library of Medicine

At the high school level, almost a quarter (23.4%) of high school students identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual reported attempting suicide in the prior 12 months. This rate is nearly four times higher than the rate reported among heterosexual students (6.4%) Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The pandemic is a factor, as it led to students going to remote learning, a problem for some LGBTQ youth if their orientation is not accepted at home. A recent study published by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth, found two in three LGBTQ youth said they do not have LGBTQ-affirming homes.

This wasn’t an issue for Robyn.

“I let him be who he wanted to be,” Fisher said.

The Trevor Project also notes that remote learning may have led to in-school counseling services being limited or taken away. This wasn’t the case for Robyn. Robyn’s responses to Miller in the Google Doc led Miller to contact the middle school’s principal and counselor.

Over the last two years, Robyn had in-school counseling once a week, and a counselor from the Pennsylvania Counseling Services visited him at home once or twice a week.

Through guidance from a counselor and consultation with the family, a pediatrician prescribed medication including Prozac to help Robyn manage his depression. Later, after a house fire in August 2020, Robyn suffered post traumatic stress disorder from the blaze; testing and treatment led to a psychiatrist placing Robyn on the low end of the autism spectrum, Fisher said.

Robyn’s depression turned to self-harm. He first tried to kill himself the second half of sixth grade, which led to the first of three stays in two behavioral health facilities in 2022.

Meanwhile, Fisher had difficult conversations with Robyn’s three sisters, now ages 11, 16 and 19.

“I tried to explain to them this is going to be a lifelong battle,” Fisher said.

After Robyn returned to school following the first suicide attempt, Miller pulled him aside.

“Is it true?” Miller asked.

Robyn’s head dropped, Miller said.

“Please, don’t ever do that,” Miller responded. “The world would be deprived of your artistic abilities and writing. I look forward to having one of your drawings on my wall someday.”

Getting help

It would seem Fisher did just about all she could to get Robyn help through treatment, counseling, medication and being supportive of him throughout the ups and downs.

“It doesn’t feel that way to me,” Fisher said. “It feels like I’m still struggling having been downstairs when he was up in his room.”

Fisher was referring to Robyn’s final moments.

“I should have checked on him more,” she said. “He seemed OK when he went up the steps.”

Rob Umble, a retired Lancaster Country Day teacher and coach, had similar feelings of guilt after his son, Alex, died of suicide four years ago. Alex was only 24. Like Fisher with Robyn, Umble and his wife tried to get Alex help in the years leading up to his death.

“For my wife and I, it’s been so important to do regular counseling,” Umble said. “Usually, it’s been once a month. A number of those sessions dealt with guilt. Hearing our therapist say, ‘This is a disease. This is powerful.’ A nuanced response from us to some of the things Alex said to us would not have made that much of a difference for him.”

Steve Villbrandt, a psychotherapist with Kissel Hill Counseling Associates in Lititz, said an adolescent brain in a crisis state — such as getting to the point of suicide — “is not functioning with a rational brain.”

“It’s functioning in flight or fight,” Villbrandt said.

For someone who has reached the point of wanting to complete suicide, the pain of being alive is more than the pain of dying. They just want relief from the pain. But there are methods to help people tolerate that pain.

“The popular one right now is EMDR,” he said.

EMDR refers to eye movement desensitization and reprocessing. It is a mental health treatment method involving the moving of your eyes a specific way while you process traumatic memories, in order to help a patient heal from trauma or other distressing experiences.

"That’s just one method,” Villbrandt said. “There’s a bunch.”

Villbrandt’s wife, Teresa, is the founder of TeenHope, a teen mental health program that screens for depression and suicide risk of students in Lancaster County middle and high schools.

“I often hear teens, kids, adults say the possibility of being put in a hospital is not worth the risk of telling someone how they’re feeling,” Steve Villbrandt said. “They tell me they’d rather die. The thing I always communicate with kids, just because you have suicidal thoughts, doesn’t mean a therapist will recommend in-patient therapy. If they have a plan to take their own life, they’ll go to a hospital. But if you don’t have a plan, we’ll create a treatment therapy for you.”

The National Alliance on Mental Illness states that individuals who went through programs were more responsive to treatment and more likely to achieve social, educational and career success.

Mary Beth Cardin, a longtime girls lacrosse coach in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, lost her son, Phil, to suicide in 2003. He was 15. Cardin’s daughter, Maggie Myers, was in sixth grade at the time.

“Having another young child at home, you couldn’t just completely shut down because you were responsible for this young child at home,” Cardin said. “That certainly was a reason to get up in the morning.”

Maggie Myers is now an eighth-grade teacher at Ephrata Middle School and the head coach of the Ephrata girls lacrosse team.

“There were a few months it didn’t hit me,” Myers recalled after Phil’s death. “I was in shock. The next school year when I was a seventh-grader it finally hit on the first anniversary of his death.”

Myers hit a rough patch.

“Hospice had a grief program specific for her age bracket,” Cardin said. “Maggie went once a week for several weeks. For her to go into a room and to hear that she was not alone and that other kids your age had also suffered loss, that was a turning point for Maggie.”

Myers is now the director of education for Aevidum, her mother the treasurer.

Aevidum is a student-led suicide prevention awareness group originally created in 2004 by a group of eight students at Cocalico High School, where Phil Cardin was a sophomore three-sport student-athlete. There are now more than 300 Aevidum student groups in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

“We try to think forward,” Cardin said. “Maybe that’s our defense mechanism. Here is where we are. How do we shed light on this? The whole thing with Aevidum, we’re not mental health experts, we’re just advocates. From there, how do we point people in the right direction?”

Myers has carried over a similar mentality to the classroom.

“I did not go into teaching just because I love English and the power of reading,” Myers said. “I love the relational side of teaching and being able to connect with your students and be there for them even if they don’t know what to say. For them to know there is someone there who cares about them. There’s so much our students go through that I wish they didn’t have to go through.”

'Choose love'

Robyn’s favorite song was Macklemore’s “Good Old Days.”

Robyn likely identified with some of the song lyrics like, “Wish I didn’t worry about what other people thought and felt comfortable in myself,” and “I’ve got some scars” and “I’ve felt some pain.”

The song played at Robyn’s memorial service, where his body lie in a casket in the front of the room inside the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in the 500 block of Walnut Street in Columbia, just three blocks from the home in which Robyn lived.

His white casket was covered in color from the messages written on it by others with Sharpie markers, reflecting Robyn’s passion for art.

“He would laugh about that,” Fisher said. “The colorfulness and thought of doodling. That’s what he loved.”

Some people drew flowers on the casket. Others drew rainbows. Many of the messages on the casket followed a similar theme as this one: “I will choose love everyday.”

Robyn’s body is buried at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia, just behind Columbia High School.

“He’s buried next to my father’s grandparents,” Fisher said. “He’s not alone up there.”

The temporary marker at Robyn’s grave will eventually be replaced with a flat, bronze marble plaque adorned with a butterfly, cat and paintbrush.

“There’s not enough room on there to put everything he loved,” Fisher said.

Robyn is gone, a difficult reminder for Fisher when she spots Robyn’s favorite brand of macaroni and cheese at a grocery store, or whenever she leaves home.

“I get in the car, I always do a check of, ‘Where are the kids?’” she said. “Then I think, ‘Where’s Robyn?’ Then I remember. … It’s just little things.”

Fisher slept next door at her mother’s house in the few weeks after Robyn’s death.

“I recently just started sleeping back at the house,” she said. “Last night was my second night sleeping in there with my youngest. We slept down on the couch. I wasn’t able to fall asleep right away. I got anxious. I could feel my chest get tight. I was laying there crying. I went next door (to my mom’s house) and got one of the anxiety pills that were prescribed to me. Went back and laid down.”

If there’s a silver lining to this story, Fisher said, it’s that perhaps those who are struggling will be encouraged to be more open about their trials, to get help, and to realize there are others who love them and want them around.

For everyone else, she said, “Be kind. Choose words carefully.”

GET HELP If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889. Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631. LGBTQ-specific resources: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/