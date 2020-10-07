When: Columbia Council work session, Oct. 6.

What happened: Council discussed the future of the borough’s designated national historic district following the recent resignation of most Historic Architecture Review Board members. Council members agreed they want the historic district to remain, but that going forward, enforcement of the historic district ordinance needs to be more consistent from case to case.

Background: On Sept. 1, council overrode the historic board’s recommendation to deny real estate developer Cimarron Investments’ request to use composite material rather than wood on a dilapidated balcony at 24-26 S. Second St. Four board members subsequently resigned, citing a lack of respect for historic preservation, bad precedent for future decisions and special treatment given to certain applicants. The resignations left the board without a quorum, impacting the borough’s ability to get historic grants.

Historic ordinance review: Council is currently hearing cases relating to the historic district ordinance until the board is reconstituted. Borough Manager Mark Stivers said following the council meeting, a meeting would take place with former historic board members in hopes of getting them to reconsider their resignations.

What’s next: Council President Heather Zink called for any members of the public interested in volunteering on the board to contact Stivers.

Budget planning: Finance manager Kyle Watts provided an update on the capital fund and liquid fuels fund budgets for next year. The 2021 capital fund budget is currently set at $814,032, while the liquid fuels fund budget is $265,749. This is the first 2021 budget proposal, and the budget will continue to develop.

Bridge rehabilitation: Zink said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will put plans for the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge rehabilitation project on its website starting Oct. 13. The borough will make the link available through its online channels.

Fifth Ward voting: Zink said Fifth Ward voters will be receiving a new voter registration card with a different polling location, to be determined soon.