With recent hot weather expected to accelerate the mayfly hatch along the Susquehanna River, lights at the Veterans Memorial Bridge between Columbia and Wrightsville have been turned off in order to keep the masses of insects from causing unsafe driving conditions.

A long-term fix to the issue that would still light the bridge’s surface has drawn criticism from Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz, but the state plans to move forward anyway.

Heavy hatch expected soon

So far this year, Lutz said there have been some flies, but the public works department hasn’t been called upon to clean them up yet. With the current warm temperatures, he believes more of the insects could be arriving in the coming days.

“We’re watching every day,” he said.

The borough typically turns the bridge lights off from mid-June until August, and this year the lights went off June 16. That practice started after summer 2015, when the bridge closed due to its deck being covered with flies, causing motorcycle crashes and making national headlines. Columbia cleans up flies on the bridge when they begin to collect.

The swarms have been blamed on art deco-style lights installed in 2014, mimicking the original lights from when the bridge opened in 1930. Despite the mess and potential danger, biologists say overall the mayflies are an encouraging sign of the river’s quality.

More bridge news:

Cost concerns impact changes

A long-term fix to the mayfly issue has been incorporated into a state Department of Transportation plan to renovate the bridge for $78 million next year.

Plans originally included LED lights beneath the entire 1.25-mile length of the bridge to draw the mayflies there instead of gathering under and around the lighting that illuminates the bridge surface. However, after the state put the LED system in, its maintenance and replacement would become the responsibility of three local municipalities – Columbia and Wrightsville boroughs, and West Hempfield Township. Replacement of the system was estimated to be as much as $1.4 million in 2021.

As a result, the under-deck LED lights are no longer a part of the project because costs were deemed “too intensive” for the local municipalities, PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson said.

However, PennDOT still plans to change the bridge’s lighting to address mayflies as part of the bridge renovation project. The existing lights on the bridge will be able to change colors during the summer months once the project is complete. Initial estimates had the work done in 2027. Lutz said that the bridge would be completely closed during some of the work.

“We hope the new dual lighting system will significantly reduce the amount of mayfly swarms on the bridge so the lights can remain on through the mayfly hatching season,” Thompson wrote in an email.

Lutz said adding lights beneath the bridge are a necessary safety feature but he doesn’t think the three local municipalities should have to pay to maintain lights on a PennDOT-owned bridge.

The under-deck lights were found to be an effective deterrent for the mayflies in a 2021 study by Penn State researchers, funded by PennDOT. The researchers tested different methods of lighting the bridge and set up traps to measure which methods attracted less mayflies. They concluded that lights beneath the bridge significantly reduced the number of mayflies on top of the bridge.

“We would like to see lights under the deck,” Lutz said.