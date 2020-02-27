Columbia council terminated its interim borough manager’s contract and appointed her replacement last week at a private meeting.

On Tuesday, the board publicly voted on the moves. It also voted to hire a permanent borough manager.

The Feb. 18 executive session raised compliance issues under Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, previously told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Sunshine Act requires government agencies like school boards, local governing boards and authorities to deliberate and take official action on matters in an open and public setting.

Tuesday’s meeting

On Tuesday, the board ratified its decision to terminate former interim manager Candice L. Johnson’s contract effective Feb. 19. It also voted to appoint borough police Chief Jack Brommer to replace Johnson.

The board also unanimously approved hiring Mark Stivers as borough manager at salary of $90,000. His tentative first day is March 30.

The personnel moves involving Johnson and Brommer were decided at an executive session held on Feb. 18. The meeting was attended by all seven council members and labor attorney Michael McAuliffe Miller.

Council has taken the position that no formal action happened at the executive session. Borough solicitor Evan M. Gabel, who did not attend last week’s executive session, said council ratified the vote at Tuesday’s public meeting to avoid possible violations of the Sunshine Act.

No regrets

A post at the borough’s website five days before Tuesday’s meeting stated Brommer was taking over as interim manager “effective immediately.”

Council president Heather Zink said the announcement was incorrectly worded.

Melewsky previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that “if an agency doesn’t comply with the law, courts generally don’t find a violation if they come out at a subsequent public meeting and do it right.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She said the tactic should rarely be used and believed it should be accompanied with an apology and full explanation.

When asked Thursday about whether she has any regrets, Zink said she had none.

“At times it is not possible to wait for a public meeting to make decisions in order for uninterrupted functioning of Government,” Zink wrote in an email.

“ ... Council will do everything it can to explain the actions at the next public meeting, as it did in this case,” she wrote.

“Anything we can disclose, we will, but we will not confirm or deny gossip for the sole purpose of satisfying curiosity.”

Staff reporter Junior Gonzalez contributed to this report.

More coverage: