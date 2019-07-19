The Eastern Lancaster County school board has agreed to share business, human resources and technology services with the historically cash-strapped Columbia Borough School District for six more years.

The agreement, which stretches from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2026, extends a partnership between two districts on opposite ends of Lancaster County. The relationship began in 2016 when they also shared a superintendent for one year.

Elanco unanimously approved the extension Monday. Although the Columbia board has yet to consider it, Elanco Superintendent Bob Hollister said it’s a win-win for both districts.

“I’m thrilled that the partnership has continued to thrive,” he said. “I think it’s been a great, symbiotic relationship where both sides are gaining.”

The new agreement would require Columbia to pay Elanco $315,000 annually — a $35,000 increase from the previous agreement — for support from business manager Keith Ramsey, human resources director Donna Prokay and IT director Lotsie Wooten, in addition to an on-site tech support specialist and a host of network services and equipment.

Ramsey, Prokay and Wooten would continue to receive an annual stipend of $40,000, $20,000 and $20,000, respectively.

That’s in addition to their Elanco salaries — $179,482, $117,656 and $112,865, respectively.

Ramsey said Columbia is getting decades of experience and top-of-the-line equipment for a sharply reduced cost. There’s no need to hire full-time employees or purchase new equipment, he said.

Saving money has helped Columbia establish stronger financial footing, particularly regarding its general fund balance, a rainy day fund districts typically keep in case of emergencies.

A healthy general fund balance — typically defined as about 8% to 12% of district budgets — is a sign of a healthy budget.

Columbia’s unassigned fund balance in the 2019-20 budget is $2.1 million, nearly 8% of the overall budget. In 2015-16, it was about $323,000, 1.5% of the budget.

Tom Strickler, Columbia’s superintendent, said he’d rather comment on the agreement after his board has reviewed and approved it.

Strickler stepped down as Columbia’s school board president in 2016 to take over as director of operations under the original plan, but took over as superintendent after one year.

“At the end of the day, it’s better for all learners both here in Eastern Lancaster County and Columbia Borough,” Hollister said of the partnership. “And that’s good for the county.”