Public school students in Columbia Borough will have to bring masks when they return to class next week.

The Columbia Borough school board approved a proposal Thursday to add a mask requirement to its health and safety plan, putting it in the minority of Lancaster County public schools requiring face coverings at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

After 40 minutes of discussion, the school board voted 8- 1 to add universal masking to its health and safety plan meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. Matthew Wardecker voted against the measure.

The district’s masking rules follows Centers for Disease Control recommendations for universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

“At the end of the day, we’re just doing what we believe is best with the information we have been presented,” said board member Lauren VonStetten, while adding that she expected the board would revisit the topic during the years. “We’re not making this for the end of time; it’s just our decision to start school.”

The CDC added the school masking recommendation Aug. 5, three days after the Columbia Borough school board had unanimously agreed to drop their mask mandate.

In Lancaster County, only the School District of Lancaster is requiring masks. The Manheim Township school board was considering a mask mandate at their own meeting Thursday night.

Only seven members of the public attended the school board meeting, which was also livestreamed. One person offered public comment, although that was not directly related to the question of adding a mask mandate in the schools. A survey sent to 800 families and 150 staff members on the question of mask mandates also yielded few results.

District superintendent Ashley Rizzo said the survey had a 6% response rate, or 57 returned surveys. Of those, 15 said they were very in favor of leaving masking up to parents; 13 others were against any mandate at all; and 13 were in favor of a mask mandate, Rizzo said. The other responses asked specific questions about how masking would work, she said.

Several board members expressed frustration at the low response rate and the meager turnout at the meeting, saying it made it hard to gauge public sentiment.

“We’re going to make a difficult decision tonight, and 94% of the population didn’t even respond,” board president Charles Leader said.

While school board members were presented with the option of either having a universal mask mandate or not, they took some time to discuss a possible third option – pegging the masking requirement to Lancaster County’s overall COVID-19 transmission rate as reported by the CDC.

If cases countywide dropped far enough, the school district’s masking requirement could automatically be dropped, said board member Kathleen Hohenadel who proposed the idea.

But Leader said such a system had too many variables and the board needed to offer a clear answer.

“It’s hard enough. It’s hard enough on all of us. It has to be a simple decision, yes or no,” he said, prompting board member Robert Misciagna to make a motion on question which yielded the nearly unanimous vote.

Immediately afterward, several residents in the audience shook their heads in apparent disappointment.