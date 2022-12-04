Thousands of people packed into Columbia Market House last weekend for two days of holiday-themed events at the historic 153-year-old borough venue.

“Special events are our biggest ticket,” market house manager Chris Vera said following a weekend that included Christmas cookie decorating, Santa’s workshop, a Merry Makers Market and a food festival.

“Last weekend we had around 1,500 visitors on Saturday and about 2,500 on Sunday,” Vera said. “It was crazy.”

But despite last weekend’s impressive crowds, the market house at 15 S. Third St. has struggled since it closed in 1996 amid concerns about costs and a dwindling number of vendors. It reopened in 2005 but closed again in 2017.

While a $3.5 million renovation project and grand reopening in May 2021 created a buzz, it was short-lived as 10 months later several vendors and its previous manager left, and the venue, which is owned by Columbia Borough, went from being open two days to one.

Borough Manager Mark Stivers said the municipality will need to operate the 9,400-square-foot facility at 15 S. Third St. for a full year to truly evaluate costs and revenue generated by the stand leases and events. Currently, the market house is operating at a loss.

“Right now, things have definitely improved and with 2023 being our first full year of management, we expect it will cost the borough about $140,000 to operate the market and hope to generate $105,500 in revenue,” Stivers said, pointing out that “the difference of about $34,500 will come out of the general fund.”

The $140,000 includes the total compensation of $73,622 for the manager the borough hired to manage the facility, according to Stivers.

He said the borough’s intention is to at least get the facility to break even, but there is no date set to meet that goal.

There’s a lot of work to do.

Challenges mounting

Almost all the initial 15 vendors at the market when it reopened on Memorial Day weekend 2021 after a $3.5 million renovation project have left. When it reopened, the market was open for business Wednesdays and Saturdays; however, after a few months, the borough council voted to close Wednesdays due to vendor absences, a move that also played a role in some of the vendors moving on.

To make matters worse, the market’s anchor restaurant, Gypsy Kitchen, permanently closed in June 2022 without fulfilling its five-year lease agreement. “We could not sustain our business any longer,” read a statement posted on Gypsy Kitchen’s Facebook page. The 110-seat restaurant served dinner three days a week but struggled to get walk-in customers and averaged only a handful of customers during dinner.

“We looked at the kitchen equipment of the restaurant and came to a mutual agreement with Gypsy Kitchen where they would pay one-month’s rent and would also leave the equipment behind so we wouldn’t have to hold them to the full lease term,” Stivers said.

About the same time, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, which managed and operated the market house, announced that it was leaving its management role at the end of June, citing its need to focus time and resources on other mission-driven projects. CHI St. Joseph operates a behavioral health center near Lancaster and a center in Columbia. It also operates two schools in the county. The charity’s goal is to better the health of residents countywide.

“From a growth perspective, this is not a setback at all for the borough. This is an internal issue affecting the management of the market house. The importance and influence of the market to downtown businesses is still strong,” Stivers said in an article published by LNP | LancasterOnline in April.

Under the original agreement, CHI was tasked with managing the market for a period of five years and agreed to provide up to $65,000 annually in funding beyond the facility’s revenue. The borough, in turn, would be responsible for any additional funds needed for operations.

CHI, which was on its first year of a five-year agreement, was not penalized for backing out of the agreement. CHI President Phil Goropoulos said in April that although his organization was ending its relationship with the borough after just one year, it had been working with borough officials on the market project since 2018 when they first discussed the possibility of revitalizing the facility.

Borough officials began working on a plan to manage the market and decided to hire a full-time manager to handle day-to-day operations and promote the space for celebrations and business meetings.

New manager hired

The borough council hired Vera, who began work July 1. Vera has served as president of the Columbia Historical Preservation Society for more than a decade and also assists the borough in communications and marketing.

At this time, the kitchen space left vacant by the restaurant is available to be used as a community kitchen.

“The kitchen is open and available to be rented as a community kitchen for area businesses, food trucks or people starting a business. This kitchen is an asset and a good opportunity to make and sell food in our market or take it elsewhere to sell,” Vera said.

The kitchen space has an hourly rental fee of $35 or a monthly fee of approximately $225 and is available to one vendor, group or individual at a time.

The vendor spaces have been filled and there are 10 vendors — specializing in locally sourced produce, baked goods, ethnic cuisine, coffee, freshly prepared meals, candles and more. Some occupy double spaces, Vera said. Three additional vendors are expected to join the market in the coming weeks

“We are operating at almost full capacity, and we also have these three new vendors ready to start building their stand. Eventually, as we get more stands that offer food, I would like to open the market Thursdays as well,” Vera said.

All vendors have a one-year lease agreement unless they choose to rent a seasonal or temporary space. Pricing for stands varies by square footage. Pop-up vendors can rent an open space for a day for about $35.

Stivers said that when the borough decided to improve the market, it understood it would take a while to generate revenue and at least break even.

“We keep leases low, understanding it wouldn’t cover the full cost of everything, but we do it so new businesses can have a chance at success. I see the market as an asset to the community, not as a revenue generating source. This past weekend we had such a huge number of people downtown. Every shop benefited from the sales, and that’s what I see as a true benefit to our community and not just making money from the market … ideally, we’d get to the point,” Stivers said.

Private events, such as weddings, special occasions, fundraisers and corporate events also generate income for the market and are held on nonmarket days. Community groups and organizations are also welcome.

A Columbia native, Vera also plans to attract visitors to the building by adding the borough’s historical highlights in interpretive panels on market house walls.

“I make the panels myself. Right now, there are five on display, but we’ll have 10 to 12. It’s a good way to get people familiar with the market house, the town and its history,” Vera said.

Built in 1869, the market house operated as a market until 1996, when it closed amid concerns about costs and a dwindling number of vendors. It reopened with fanfare in 2005 but closed again just before Christmas in December 2017 when it had 15 vendors. The facility reopened after renovations in May 2021.

“My goal and passion has always been to bring people in to learn about Columbia and its history. Our market house is the oldest market in Lancaster County, so we want to drive more people downtown and into our businesses. It’s about creating commerce and foot traffic not only to the market house but to other stores and businesses,” Vera said.

“I want this to be a place where people can shop and eat, socialize, meet, and exchange ideas and information. This market house is the core of Columbia’s downtown business district. If this market strives, the downtown strives,” Vera said.

The borough’s efforts to bring the market house back to life have not gone unnoticed. In November, the facility received a 2022 Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Award for public impact by using a historic building as a catalyst to enrich a community.

“We’ve seen such a big improvement since July and a consistency of stand holders. Unless something goes extremely wrong, the borough council wants to give the market house a few years to see if everything balances out before considering any options or making decisions,” Stivers said.

