Someone splattered red paint on Columbia councilmember Sharon Lintner’s car this past weekend in what she is calling an act of intimidation.

“As council vice president, I just feel it was a targeted attack on me as an elected official,” she said Tuesday. ”As an elected official, I know you have to take some stuff, but this rises to a different level … It’s dripped on in a pattern that looks like blood.”

No other vehicle parked nearby was vandalized, she said.

Lintner and her husband, Joe Lintner, discovered the vandalism Saturday morning when they went to scrape frost from the windows on their Toyota Corolla. She had last used the car Friday evening.

The Lintners immediately called the police, who came out to investigate, and the Lintners filed a report.

Tuesday morning, she met with police Chief Jack Brommer.

“He assured us that this certainly wasn’t right and they were going to investigate it,” she said. “He was very respectful and encouraged us to report if anything else happens.”

Brommer said the investigation was open and so far, police had no leads or suspects.

The vandalism was largely on the car’s passenger side, which faced the street. The Lintners’ security system did not capture the vandalism, nor did cameras belonging to a couple neighbors Sharon Lintner said she spoke with.

Lintner, 66, who is nearly halfway through her first four-year term on council, said she’s had to endure personal attacks since she first campaigned. She is one of two Democratic members on the seven-member council. For a time, Lintner was an LNP correspondent. Her last article appeared on Oct. 31, 2016.

She said attacks and calls for her resignation have been ratcheting up recently, which she attributed to a Facebook page called “Columbia Commentary.” Both Lintner and her husband, who runs the Columbia Spy Facebook page, are targets of criticism on the page.

“I think really the online comments and the things they post may have fueled people to view me in maybe a worse way,” Lintner said.

A message sent to Columbia Commentary on Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned.