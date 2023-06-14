Columbia Borough officials don't want residents to set off consumer-grade fireworks this Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, the Borough Council issued a ban on the use of fireworks and related devices until July 9, due to the ongoing drought in Lancaster County.

The ban would be lifted if the county government lifts the 30-day burn ban it imposed June 7. Columbia officials ordered the borough's police department to enforce both the fireworks and burn bans.

Last month was the driest May on record in Lancaster County. On Monday, the county received four times the amount of rain it received during the entire month of May.