Columbia Borough officials don't want residents to set off fireworks this Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, the Borough Council issued a ban on the use of consumer-grade fireworks and related devices until July 9, due to the ongoing drought in Lancaster County.

Last year, Columbia changed the borough code to ban consumer-grade fireworks with exceptions on July 4 between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight and December 31 between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday's ban reinforces the rule, there are still residents setting off fireworks despite the code according to Borough Manager Mark Stivers.

"We want everyone to be aware that 'Hey, this is a safety concern,'" Stivers said. "Please don't set off fireworks do anything like that at all."

Stivers said Columbia Borough has many old buildings that are connected together, which is a heightened safety concern especially with the moderate drought the county is in. He characterized the ban as coming out of an abundance of caution.

Stivers also said the ban only pertains to consumer-grade fireworks, or what residents can purchase. He said the borough is open to discussing commercial-grade fireworks that are professionally set up.

The ban would be lifted if the county government lifts the 30-day burn ban it imposed June 7. Columbia officials ordered the borough's police department to enforce both the fireworks and burn bans.

Last month was the driest May on record in Lancaster County. On Monday, the county received four times the amount of rain it received during the entire month of May.