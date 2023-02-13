Elaina Smith was "the funniest little girl," said her aunt, Sheriece Smith, of Lancaster Township, on Monday.

"We don't want people to remember her by the terrible thing that happened to her," said Smith, 24, the sister of Dwayne Smith, Elaina’s father. "We want people to remember her (as) the strong, beautiful, caring, intelligent and just life-filled little girl. She made everyone better for knowing and loving her."

Elaina Smith was killed overnight Wednesday in Columbia by her mother's ex-boyfriend, who raped and strangled her before attempting to hide her body in a basement freezer, police said. Jason Shackelford, 39, of Columbia, is charged with criminal homicide and is in Lancaster County Prison.

Efforts to reach Dwayne Smith and Elaina’s mother for comment have been unsuccessful. LNP | LancasterOnline typically does not name survivors of sexual assault.

Sheriece Smith was 12 when Elaina was born, she said. She described their relationship as a mix of having a little sibling but also feeling parental.

"I feel like the older she got, you know, I just started to see so much of her personality and spunk and life in her, and it was so nice to see just how much she had really grown into such a beautiful, beautiful young lady," Sheriece Smith said.

She said Elaina had the most infectious laugh. She also was intelligent and adept in her studies, saying she always seemed like she was 12 going on 25.

Elaina had a particular interest in animals, always trying to convince her parents to get her a new puppy or kitten. She also was thoughtful of others, doting on her friends and classmates.

"They had a school store … , and she would always reach out to her dad and say, 'Can I have some money?' because she wanted to be able to buy things for other people in case they didn't have the money themselves. She was such a selfless little girl."

One of Smith's happiest memories of Elaina was that she would pop up out of nowhere in the middle of conversations and just be able to join in. Regardless of the age or differences between her and anyone she chose to speak with, she would be able to relate to them.

Smith said Elaina enjoyed playing with her pets, learning the clarinet and had recently joined her cheerleading team at the Columbia Middle School Hill Campus.

"This is an extremely difficult time for the Columbia Borough School District and the Columbia community. Our hearts and prayers are with Elaina and her family, as well as the students and staff who knew her,” Superintendent Dr. Ashley Rizzo wrote in a statement. “We have received offers of support from local authorities, community groups, and neighboring school districts. We are offering counseling and support services to students and staff as they deal with this tragedy and begin the healing process."

Elaina’s former step-grandfather, David Rowley, 61, of Lancaster, described Elaina as “a bundle of joy,” bonding over music. Rowley was married to Elaina’s maternal grandmother for about 20 years, and said Elaina’s mother is a nurse who works nights.

He plays the guitar, and when Elaina would visit, he would teach her.

“She fell in love with the guitar,” Rowley said. “We found a cheap yard sale, and I put new strings on it. She was very happy.”

Community support is flowing for the girl’s family.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe to cover expenses for Elaina’s funeral, which has raised more than $14,000 since Friday. A local church also is organizing a meal drive. The Locust Run Kennels in Wrightsville offering to house Elaina's mother's dogs for two weeks free of charge.