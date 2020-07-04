A Franklin & Marshall College professor assisted in creating a faculty-led organization that helps college students nationwide register and turn out to vote.

In its first two weeks, about 150 faculty members from 24 states joined the Faculty Network for Student Voting Rights, which was cofounded by F&M history professor Van Gosse.

The nonpartisan organization’s founding comes as college students, a historically low-turnout voting group, face increasing obstacles to voting. Those obstacles include strict voter ID laws and abbreviated voting times.

“Our job is to make sure campus administrations carry out their legal obligation to help students get out and vote,” Gosse said, citing the federal Higher Education Act, which requires higher education institutions to promote and facilitate voter registration among students.

Despite a movement in the past few years by college students to increase turnout, Gosse said most of that initiative has been taken up by students, not faculty or administration. The new network intends to change that.

“They deserve our support,” Gosse said of students.

Faculty members who join the network must pledge to do any of the following: provide information about voter registration and polling places during class; collaborate with student groups seeking to promote the get-out-the-vote effort; bring volunteers into their classes to help students register to vote; enlist administration and faculty for the initiative; and continue the work even upon retirement.

Among the new group’s steering committee and advisory board include professors from New York University, University of Pittsburgh and Duke University.

In an open letter sent in mid-June to about 1.3 million college and university faculty, the network’s leadership encouraged participation at campuses across the country.

Gosse helped found and has co-chaired F&M’s local voting initiative since 2004. Gosse said student voting has increased steadily, particularly since 2012.

