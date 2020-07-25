Two college students couldn’t help but notice that the Black Lives Matter protests in Lancaster lacked the voices of those at the heart of the movement itself: people of color.

So Sobeida Rosa and Brian Graves, both 22, created the Lancaster Changemakers Collective last month to educate and engage people of color to inspire change in the community.

Rosa, a 2016 graduate of McCaskey Campus, is a senior at Ithaca College. Graves, also a 2016 McCaskey graduate, is a junior at Millersville University.

“It was important to have Black and brown people leading this fight and leading the movement,” Rosa said.

A former employee at Luca Restaurant in Lancaster, Graves posted a video last month on Instagram that criticized the restaurant’s lack of support for Black Lives Matter. The backlash resulted in a two-week closure of the restaurant and pledges by the restaurant to "keep listening, continue learning and to use our platform to instill positive social change.

Rosa said she hopes Changemakers Collective will eventually become a nonprofit. For now, the group has been attending Black Lives Matter protests but also looking for resources to help other people of color get involved in political activism.

Graves said the group will host a book club of sorts, which would involve discussions about books, documentaries, podcasts and music.

Their hope is that the discussions will educate and inform the entire Black and brown community, as well as people from low-income areas.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Graves and Rosa said they have not been able to get out in the community as much as they would like to, but they have developed a strong following on social media. Rosa said the group’s multiple social media platforms have approximately 800 followers collectively.

“In terms of engagement and reception, it’s overall been almost completely positive,” Graves said.

Typically when starting an activist group, Rosa said members would canvas in the community. However, “we can’t do that work during a pandemic because we’re putting ourselves and others at risk,” she said.

“We're trying to reach a certain demographic of people that aren't politically engaged,” Rosa said. “So those people might not be in the same spaces and conversations that we're in online already.”

Activating Lancaster

While education is at the core of the group’s mission, Rosa said she and Graves have spoken to Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace about defunding the police.

Graves said they want to “shift the conversation from defunding the police and moving it into funding Black lives.”

Rosa said the group also strives to do research and gather resources that people of color need to enact change because the time needed to do such research can often be a barrier.

“People of color are very burdened with just trying to survive on a daily that they don't have the time or the energy to do all this research,” Rosa said. “We're doing the work for the majority of people, so then they can just come and get educated and then know what to do.”

SafeHouse Lancaster

Graves and Rosa received mentorship in creating their organization from the nonprofit SafeHouse Lancaster, which was formed in June by Isaac Etter and Kearasten Jordan to train youth activists.

Safehouse Lancaster’s mission is “to educate and equip young Black and brown people for activism work and be a resource for training and accountability for local ally owned businesses and organizations,” according to its Facebook page.

Etter, 22, of Lancaster, said other groups should follow the Changemakers’ lead in “not trying to mimic other people or trying to jump on the bandwagon” but looking for areas in which needs are not being met.