'College really opened my eyes': McCaskey grad, Nepal refugee Sujan Upreti passes first semester at Temple

Sujan Upreti narrowly missed getting straight As in his first semester at Temple University, but he acknowledges he made one big mistake: overloading on classes.

Six classes are a lot for most freshmen, and Sujan wasn’t just keeping up with his coursework - he also was balancing responsibilities at home. Sujan, a McCaskey High School graduate born in Nepal, returns to his Lancaster city home every other weekend to help his family. He manages a number of household affairs for his parents, who primarily speak Nepali. He also spends evenings helping his younger sister, Prisha Upreti, with her school work.

“I had to manage my workload plus help (Prisha) out,” Sujan said. “Sometimes it was really hard and sometimes you feel like you’re going to have a mental breakdown but you don’t… I had a really good bad experience.”

Several times a week, Sujan can be found holding up a sketchbook in front of his phone to walk Prisha through tricky math equations or to explain a new concept she’s learning. Occasionally, as the siblings share a love for pizza, Prisha asks Sujan to call a Lancaster pizzeria from his dorm room in Philadelphia for a delivery to his family’s home.

The two are incredibly close despite a 12-year age gap – he’s 19 and she’s 7 – and now more than an hour of distance separates them. Because their parents aren’t as familiar with the American education system, Prisha relies on Sujan to help her with homework.

Sujan’s family is native to Bhutan but were forced to migrate to Nepal before he was born because they practice Hinduism. With limited opportunities available to the family in Nepal, they moved to the U.S. and settled in Lancaster city in 2009. In 2017, Sujan earned his citizenship through his father, who had passed his citizenship test.

The Upreti family is among the 5,000 refugees who settled in Lancaster County between 2002 and 2019, with 301 making the move in 2019 alone, according to USA Today data. As a result, the School District of Lancaster has hundreds of students who are refugees from several countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine and India.

As children of these immigrant families become the first generation to attend colleges and universities in the United States, many face a common set of challenges. One of them is managing the dual role Sujan is now experiencing - life as a college student while continuing to serve as helper to family members.

By following Sujan through a series of reports documenting his college experience, LNP | LancasterOnline is highlighting the challenges this growing body of local students face.

‘I made a big mistake’

In his first semester pursuing a journalism degree, another of Sujan’s challenges was finding time for a social life between coursework and spending half his weekends at home.

“I made a big mistake taking six classes,” Sujan said. “I didn’t really get to go out a lot, but I tried going out in my free time with my friends.”

His six classes added up to 18 credits (18 hours of classes per week), which is the maximum a student can take at Temple University without incurring additional tuition charges. The average semester load for full-time students is between 15 and 17 credits, according to the university’s website.

Sujan’s advisor told him freshmen usually take even fewer credits in their first semester and cautioned that taking 18 credits in his first semester, while he’s still getting acclimated to college life, could be overwhelming.

While Sujan was inundated with readings, essays and testing, he was happy to achieve just under a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. And, despite the nearly perfect grade point average, he’s striving for even better this semester, so he can meet the 3.93 GPA required to be on Temple University’s Klein College of Media & Communication dean’s list.

Another reason Sujan aims for a high GPA is to maintain his scholarships. He’s worried about the costs of Temple after his first year, when most of his one-time scholarship funds run out. Fortunately, his first year was at no cost to him.

He was awarded Temple’s Class of 2022 Award and the Conwell Scholarship, totaling $10,000 for the year. Scholarships he received from outside of the institution totaled $7,298. He has roughly $5,000 in outside scholarships remaining after this year.

Temple University costs Like many first generation immigrant college students, Sujan Upreti has concerns about covering the costs of his education. As a result, he may make some changes next year to help address costs but that will also pose additional challenges. He may take on work at Temple University to cover his room and board, or he may move off campus and share an apartment. Here’s a look at this year’s Temple’s fees. $17,136-$23,208: Tuition for in-state students $12,366: Room and board

In the 2022-23 school year, Temple’s tuition for Pennsylvania residents cost between $17,136 and $23,208, according to the university’s website.

And unfortunately, at Temple there is strong competition for limited scholarship dollars, Sujan said.

“Yeah, there are scholarships and stuff, but you are competing with thousands of students to get those scholarships,” Sujan said. “College is getting very expensive and it’s hard for students who are from a lower-middle class family. Temple needs to give more scholarships to students who are in need of the money.”

In the next year, he might add being a resident assistant to his already busy schedule or he’ll live off-campus with some Nepali friends to offset the costs. Resident assistants at Temple University are paid with a residence hall bedroom and meal plan coverage. On-campus housing and a meal plan in the 2022-23 school year cost $12,366, according to Temple’s website.

‘The hard work paid off’

One might be wondering how it’s possible to achieve such a high GPA while managing a trip home every other weekend.

Hard work is Sujan’s answer.

“At the end of the day, the hard work paid off,” Sujan said.

Travel time Like many first generation immigrant college students, Sujan Upreti travels home frequently to help his family. Here’s a look at his commute time for his first semester at Temple University. 1.5 hours: Transit time from Lancaster to Temple 7: Number of weekends spent at home 10.5 hours: Total transit time

Aboard the Amtrak train he uses to travel to and from school, or on wooden benches at the Lancaster city Amtrak station, Sujan pulls out his laptop and passes the time studying or completing homework assignments.

While at Temple, he spends most of his time in the Charles Library - the university’s main library. He pulled a few friends into a study group so he could pass his hardest class – statistics.

Most importantly, he kept an open line of communication with his professors.

“I would tell them about my situation and they would understand and give me an extension,” Sujan said. “But I got my stuff done.”

Homework, clubs and family



Alejandra Zavala, a McCaskey High School guidance counselor who works primarily with the school’s refugee and immigrant population, said it’s common for students like Sujan to have to balance familial responsibilities with school – especially when their parents can’t speak English fluently.

“Since you’re the one in school, you’re the one learning the language and have more of a command on it than your parents do,” Zavala said. “They take on a lot of things like adult responsibilities as a younger child and we see that here with our students.”

Before the school year even started, Sujan was trying to find after-school programs or clubs for Prisha to get involved in. He also used to accompany his father to Prisha’s parent-teacher conferences to translate. Now, Sujan said, Prisha’s teachers try to communicate in simpler terms to help his father understand. If the conferences become too difficult to understand, he can also ask for a translator through the district.

His older brothers used to take on some of these tasks and even studied at Millersville University to continue assisting the family.

That’s not uncommon either. Zavala said the strain and guilt of wanting to help families with tasks like Sujan is taking on often pushes students to delay the college experience or pick an institution close to home.

But with one of his brothers in California and the other working a full-time job in Lancaster, some of the tasks have fallen to Sujan in recent years.

Zavala, who was Sujan’s counselor when he attended McCaskey, said “I think he feels more responsible now that he’s like one of the oldest.”

But Sujan is determined to diversify his experience and didn’t shy away from adding clubs to a schedule already brimming with coursework and familial responsibilities.

Diversity at Temple Many first generation immigrant college students are drawn to institutions with a diverse student body - where they are more likely to find people with similar experiences. Here’s a breakdown for Sujan Upreti’s school, Temple University. Of the 35,000 total graduate and undergraduate students: 12.2% are Black or African American 12% are Asian 7% are Hispanic or Latino 3.5% are multiracial Source: Data USA.

“My biggest achievement so far at Temple was really being part of the community,” Sujan said.

In his first semester, Sujan became a correspondent for the “Temple Talk” TV show. Temple Talk, part of the Temple University Television network, is a student-run entertainment talk show.

“When it was filming, I got a lot of hands-on experience like working with the camera or working with the hosts,” Sujan said.

In the coming semesters, his hope is to become even more involved and connected within the community because, to him, that’s the way to truly accomplish his goals. Sujan picked Temple because he’d feel comfortable getting involved as it boasts a diverse community – an attribute immigrant first-generation students often look for.

And so far, he’s been successful in becoming more involved. In the spring semester, he earned an anchor position on “Temple Update Brief News,” which he sees as a stepping stone to anchoring the full 30-minute show.

“College really opened my eyes that nobody really cares about you, you just got to put yourself out there,” Sujan said. “So next semester, I’m going to try my best to put myself out there more and get involved in more clubs.”