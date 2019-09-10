2020 college rankings: F&M, Elizabethtown, Millersville and Lancaster Bible earn recognition

Some of the top-rated colleges in the country are here in Lancaster County, according to the latest batch of rankings in higher education.
Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College, Millersville University and Lancaster Bible College all earned accolades from the 2020 U.S. News & World Best Colleges, released Monday, and the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings, unveiled last week.
F&M, a 2,300-student private liberal arts college in Lancaster city, was highly ranked due to its overall value, high per-student spending, small student-faculty ratio and positive student outcomes.
Meanwhile, Lancaster Bible College, a faith-based private institution with about 1,700 undergraduate students, was recognized for being the “right choice.”
Here are the highlights from each college’s ranking. (Note: U.S. News rankings are separated by category — national universities, 399 schools; national liberal arts colleges, 223 schools; regional universities, 605 schools; and regional colleges, 373 schools.)
Elizabethtown College
U.S. News
— National liberal arts colleges: 105th (tie).
— Value: 76th.
— Social mobility: 160th (tie).
— Undergraduate engineering program: 143rd (tie).
Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education
— Overall: 58.5 out of 100 (243rd).
— Resources: 17.8 out of 20 (187th).
“It is an honor for Elizabethtown College to be recognized in the national liberal arts, best value schools, and top performer on social mobility lists by U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best College rankings,” Elizabethtown President Cecilia McCormick said. “Most notably, we’ve advanced more than five places in the Best Value Schools list highlighting our commitment to providing a transformative educational experience at an affordable cost to our students. ... Our rankings demonstrate our commitment to provide all of our students an exceptional education enriched with opportunities to expand their knowledge, gain real-world experience, and grow as individuals for lifelong success."
Franklin & Marshall College
U.S. News
— National liberal arts colleges: 38th.
— Value: 35th.
— Most innovative: 30th (tie).
— Undergraduate teaching: 60th (tie).
— First-year experiences: 88th (tie).
Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education
— Overall: 69.6 (89th).
— Outcomes: 27.5 out of 40 (95th).
— Resources: 22.3 (62nd).
— Student-faculty ratio: 9:1 (lowest in county).
— Academic spending per student: $28,800 (highest in county).
“We are gratified that Franklin & Marshall College continues to be recognized among the finest liberal arts colleges in the nation, and pleased that the national media is highlighting the incredible work F&M is doing with best-in-class undergraduate teaching, student experience, innovation, and overall value,” F&M President Barbara Altmann said. “The rankings are a popular but imperfect measure, so I always recommend to students and their parents that they look for the best fit, not the best rank. ... We have so many great institutions of higher learning in our country, of all different kinds -- and about a dozen right here in Lancaster County.”
Lancaster Bible College
U.S. News
— Regional Universities North: 129-170 range.
— Social mobility: 29th (tie).
Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education
— Overall: 40.3-45.1 (601-800 range).
— Career preparation: 9.6 out of 10 (highest in county).
— “Right choice”: 9.5 out of 10 (highest in county).
“No matter where Lancaster Bible College lands in the rankings, we are grateful as an institution to be in the company of such prestigious colleges and universities,” LBC President Peter W. Teague said. “We have remained missionally steadfast to educate Christian students to think and live a biblical worldview since 1933, and our students and alumni tell us often that we have done just that. I am profoundly grateful for the ways which our faculty and staff positively impact our students and graduates.”
Millersville University
U.S. News
— Regional Universities North: 94th (tie).
— Public schools: 24th.
— Social mobility: 124th (tie).
Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education
— Overall: 40.3-45.1 (601-800).
— Average net price: $17,950 (lowest in county).
“These rankings confirm what we’ve known for some time,” Millersville President Daniel Wubah said. “Millersville University and our students continue to perform admirably when compared with our peers. We are proud that 11% of our new freshmen and transfers this year earned a perfect 4.0 GPA, and more than 40% of our incoming freshmen have a 3.5 GPA or higher. It is our outstanding students and dedicated faculty who make Millersville University a fine institution.”