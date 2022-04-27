Eight local and regional secondary schools will hold graduation ceremonies in May.

Here are the dates, times and locations for commencements planned for Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, HACC, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology:

Friday, May 6

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

— Time: 10 a.m.

— Location: Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster

— More information here.

Millersville University (Graduate students)

— Time: 5:30 p.m.

— Location: Biemesderfer Stadium, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville

— More information here.

Saturday, May 7

Millersville University (Undergraduate students)

— Time: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

— Location: Biemesderfer Stadium, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville

— More information here.

Tuesday, May 10

HACC

— Time: 6 p.m.

— Location: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Derry Township

— More information here.

Friday, May 13

Lancaster Bible College

— Time: 1 p.m.

— Location: Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Manheim Township

— More information here.

Saturday, May 14

Franklin & Marshall College

— Time: 10 a.m.

— Location: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster

— More information here.

Elizabethtown College

— Time: 11 a.m.

— Location: The Dell, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown

— More information here.

Friday, May 20

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

— Time: 7 p.m.

— Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster

— More information here.

Saturday, May 21

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

— Time: 1 p.m.

— Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster

— More information here.