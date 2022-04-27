Eight local and regional secondary schools will hold graduation ceremonies in May.
Here are the dates, times and locations for commencements planned for Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, HACC, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology:
Friday, May 6
Pennsylvania College of Art & Design
— Time: 10 a.m.
— Location: Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster
— More information here.
Millersville University (Graduate students)
— Time: 5:30 p.m.
— Location: Biemesderfer Stadium, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
— More information here.
Saturday, May 7
Millersville University (Undergraduate students)
— Time: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
— Location: Biemesderfer Stadium, 45 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
— More information here.
Tuesday, May 10
HACC
— Time: 6 p.m.
— Location: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Derry Township
— More information here.
Friday, May 13
Lancaster Bible College
— Time: 1 p.m.
— Location: Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Manheim Township
— More information here.
Saturday, May 14
Franklin & Marshall College
— Time: 10 a.m.
— Location: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster
— More information here.
Elizabethtown College
— Time: 11 a.m.
— Location: The Dell, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown
— More information here.
Friday, May 20
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
— Time: 7 p.m.
— Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster
— More information here.
Saturday, May 21
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
— Time: 1 p.m.
— Location: Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster
— More information here.