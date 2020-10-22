When: Colerain Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.

What happened: The board accepted the resignation of Chairman Walter Todd, effective Oct. 8. Todd has served as supervisor for 25 years and was just completing the first year of a new six-year term.

Background: In a telephone interview outside the meeting, Todd cited a lack of clarity in the minutes and the board’s handling of residents’ requests for stormwater revisions in the Octorara Pines subdivision as some of the factors in his decision to leave the board. Residents have complained that stormwater is running off the roads and into yards and flooding homes. Although the board voted in September to have the township engineer do a field survey of the problem roads, Todd asserts the township should deal only with the actual right of way and not do any work on private property.

Why it’s important: Township solicitor Eric Frey was at the meeting, along with several residents of Octorara Pines. He explained the engineer will be out to survey and assess the situation, and then give recommendations, but the township would be limited to the right of way, which may not resolve all problems.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What happens next: The two remaining supervisors have 30 days to appoint a replacement for Todd. The appointee would serve until the next municipal election, at which time that individual would have the option of running for office.

Quotable: “There’s enough good people in this community to step in and help out, and that’s what we need,” Supervisor Scott Shoemaker said.

Other happenings: Supervisors began working on the budget for 2021, with additional review planned for their Nov. 4 meeting. The schedule calls for adoption of a proposed budget Nov. 18, followed by a period for public inspection until final adoption Dec. 16. At this point in the process there is no plan for any change in the tax rate.

Trick-or-treat: The board reversed its earlier decision and has now set trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, following Lancaster County’s recommendation.