A Colerain Township woman has been charged with hiding a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing in October.

Crystal Lynn Mullens, 39, of Edna Lane, repeatedly denied to state police investigating the whereabouts of Lelani Wood, of Providence Township, according to charging documents.

Wood had been hiding in Mullens' attic both times police searched the house, the documents show.

State police got cell phone records for Lelani and Mullens, which showed, using cell phone tower location data, that Lelani had contacted Mullens from near Mullens' house. And after again denying she had any knowledge of where Wood had been, Mullen showed police her phone and allowed them to download its contents.

Among the texts was an exchange between Wood asking Mullen if she could stay with her. Mullen responded, "I hope this don't bite me in the ass," according to the affidavit.

Mullens was charged Nov. 18 with concealing the whereabout of a child, a third-degree felony, and interfering with a police investigation, a misdemeanor. She is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Efforts to locate Mullins for comment weren't immediately successful Monday and online court documents do not list an attorney for her. A Dec. 15 preliminary hearing is scheduled before Quarryville District Judge Stuart Mylin.