Lancaster County should see cold and wet weather transition into a more pleasant springtime temperatures throughout this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

The week will start off relatively chilly and rainy, with a cold morning today that could see temperatures drop as low as the lower-30s or upper-20s, said meteorologist Steve Travis.

Some areas could see a layer of frost that could damage certain plants. The NWS issued a freeze warning in Lancaster County that will expire at 9 a.m.

A steady rain will then begin moving into the area later this afternoon and evening as temperatures rise to a high of about 50 degrees, Travis said.

Tomorrow should see similar high temperatures of about 50 degrees, coupled with breezy weather and some rain showers. The showers are not expected to be as steady as the rain in today’s forecast.

Low temperatures in the early part of the week should be chilly, reaching near-freezing levels this morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper-30s or lower-40s, and could reach the high-30s tomorrow night.

The end of the week should be “quite nice,” Travis said, with sunnier and warmer weather expected.

Temperatures should begin to warm up beginning Wednesday, which will be sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Thursday and Friday will also be sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s, approaching 70.

Wednesday should then see low temperatures dip into the high-40s at night. Thursday and Friday will see lows in the high-40s or low-50s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be warm, possibly in the low- to mid-70s during the day. Travis said it was difficult to determine if rain will be expected either day, and could not rule out the possibility of some weekend showers.