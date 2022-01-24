Lancaster County has another cold and dry week ahead, with little chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today and tomorrow could see some light flurries, though no snow accumulation is expected, said meteorologist Craig DeVoir.

“Quite honestly (the week) will be cold and dry for the most part,” he said.

A storm system could potentially form off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the weekend, but “it’s way too early to know how close to the coast that would be,” DeVoir said.

High temperatures throughout the week will continue to be chilly, remaining in the 30s today.

Tuesday will see a brief warmup that could reach close to 40 degrees, but temperatures will again drop back to the mid-20s on Wednesday and the low- to mid-30s on Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures should be in the teens and 20s throughout the week.

Thursday morning will see the chilliest temperatures of the week, possibly dropping as low as the single digits before warming up throughout the day.