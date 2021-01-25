Didn't get the chance to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline this past weekend? Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five articles to catch up on from this past weekend.

As the national vaccine rollout continues, answers to your questions about Pa.'s plan

Since the COVID-19 vaccination effort was launched in Lancaster County a little over a month ago, who can be vaccinated when and how the process works has been adjusted several times.

Lancaster priest dies after battle with COVID-19; Faith community remembers his 'wisdom, insight and humor'

A well-known Lancaster priest died Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19.

The Rev. Stephen Casey, who retired from St. Edward’s Episcopal Church in 2018, was taken off life support Tuesday morning. According to a letter from Bishop Audrey C. Scanlan, Casey also served at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster and at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Hershey.

How this eagle ended up caught in a Manheim Township manure pile

For the second time in six months, Tracie Young fielded a call about an eagle stuck in a manure pit in Lancaster County.

Lancaster man identified 44 years after being found dead in South Carolina; cold case reopened [video]

A man and a woman found shot to death just off a South Carolina highway have been identified by DNA after more than 44 years, a sheriff said Thursday.

Manheim couple searches for family treasures on PBS's 'Legacy List'; here's how to watch what they found

Say you wake up and your house is on fire.

Your family’s OK.

What do you grab as you head out to safety?

