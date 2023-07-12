Lancaster County is under an air quality code orange on Thursday, issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Due to the weather being partly to mostly sunny and temperatures in the mid-90s, concentrations of ozone are predicted to be in the code orange range on Thursday, the DEP said.

To help reduce the ozone air pollution, residents are encouraged to drive less, limit engine idling, refuel vehicles after dusk and conserve electricity, the DEP said.

During a code orange, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities, according to the DEP.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index provides color codes for air qualities, with green for good air quality, yellow for moderate air quality, orange for unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people and red for unhealthy pollution levels for all.

A code orange alert was also issued for Thursday in the following: Philadelphia Area, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia; Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, including Berks, Lehigh and Northampton; Susquehanna Valley Area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon and York.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website or AirNow’s website.