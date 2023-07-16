The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a poor air quality alert for all of Pennsylvania on Monday.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air is predicted to be in the Code Orange range on Monday in Pennsylvania due to smoke from wildfires, according to the DEP.

A Code Orange air quality alert means pollution in the air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including young children, people with respiratory problems and the elderly, the DEP said.

The DEP recommends avoiding being outside, especially doing strenuous activity.

In recent weeks, Lancaster County has had a number of air quality alerts, with Thursday being the last time Lancaster was under a Code Orange.

For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website or AirNow’s website.