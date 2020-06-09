The air quality in Lancaster County and central Pennsylvania could pose a problem for some people today, the National Weather Service in State College warned.

A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for Lancaster, York Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties until Wednesday at midnight.

Code Orange means that the air pollution concentrations in the region "may become unhealthy for sensitive groups," according to the NWS.

The air quality could affect people who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

NWS said that the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activities or exercise outdoors.

Tuesday will be warm, with a high of 90 and humidity at 81%.

The UV Index is at a 9 today, which means extra protection from the sun is recommended, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

