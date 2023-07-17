Lancaster County is dealing with poor air quality for the third time this summer, as smoke from wildfires in Canada blows into the region.

The state Department of Environmental Protection extended a Code Orange air quality alert through Tuesday for much of the state, including the Susquehanna River valley and Lancaster County.

DEP warned that some parts of the state could see Code Red levels for brief periods. Air pollution is directly measured by a scale called the PM2.5 which calculates polluting particles on a 500-point scale, with clean air falling in the zero to 50 range. On Monday at 5:30 p.m., the federal AirNow.gov website, which tracks air quality conditions nationally, showed a 158 reading for Lancaster city and much of the county.

Under a Code Orange warning, air quality could be dangerous for sensitive groups, include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. Individuals are encouraged to avoid strenuous activities and exercise outdoors.

Still, weather experts say Lancaster County won’t see the severe conditions experienced in June when air quality measurements reached extremely unhealthy ranges and everyone, not just individuals with asthma or other health problems, was urged to remain indoors.

The smoke is originating from fires burning since May in Alberta, according to the National Weather Service out of State College. Last month, it was smoke from fires in Quebec that caused problems in Pennsylvania and the northeast.

Air currents coming in from the west have primarily affected the Pittsburgh area in western Pennsylvania. According to the National Weather Service, a surface cold front from the northwest is bringing the smoke into Pennsylvania.

“When people say, ‘Oh, the smoke is back.’ Well, it was never really gone,” NWS Meteorologist John Bowen said. “It never stopped burning. We just didn’t see it because the winds didn't bring it towards us.”

Looking at upcoming weather changes, Bowen said he does not expect the worst of the wildfire smoke to affect Lancaster County. Air quality, he said, should improve over the next few days.

But as long as the fires continue, the United States is liable to see the effects on the air quality.

“There’s always a chance for the smoke to get blown back this way. It’s just a matter of how long they burn and how many more acres that they consume,” Bowen said. “That’s all out of our hands, obviously.”

The forecast for Lancaster County currently shows a chance of scattered showers throughout the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s.