A Code Blue alert for Lancaster County will be in effect from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, and again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the alert, cold and windy conditions will make the temperature feel like it’s 18 degrees between 3:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday. AccuWeather is forecasting temperatures between 28 and 31 degrees during those hours, with its “RealFeel” temperatures hovering between 16 and 19 degrees.

From 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, AccuWeather is calling for temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees, with “RealFeel” temperatures ranging from 14 to 23 degrees.

According to the press release announcing the alert, Code Blue alerts are generated when temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees are lower, wind chill temperatures will be zero degrees or less for two hours or more, or for snowstorms and major sleet or freezing rain events.

The press release urges people experiencing homelessness or who are about to become homeless to call 211, text your ZIP code to 898-211, or call 1-855-567-5341.

The Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency issues Code Blue alerts on behalf of the Lancaster County Housing Authority and the Lancaster County Homeless Coalition, according to an emergency management agency spokesperson.