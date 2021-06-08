Members of the Cocalico High School graduating class of 2021 have been completing a lot of applications recently. Whether for a job, college or anything else, class president Quin Rosado said that applicants are tasked with describing the ultimate version of one’s self.

But still, she asked the 230 seniors graduating from Cocalico Tuesday night at Eagle Stadium: “Who are we, really?”

“Beneath that perfect application of ourselves, we are all just lists,” she said. “You are a collection of kind words spoken to you, the roads you’ve driven on, the people you’ve passed…the way that someone has looked at you.”

Every single moment in one’s life shapes them in some way, Rosado said.

As for the class of 2021, they got to savor a few more moments of being seniors on Tuesday night. The ceremony was delayed an hour due to rain, but otherwise continued as planned.

Influential moments continued to be a theme during the ceremony. In his speech, valedictorian Conor Meise said that to live a fearless life, we should step outside our comfort zones. When he was in 10th grade, he decided to join the Cocalico marching band. With no prior musical experience, he wasn’t sure how he’d fare.

“Something that I learned from that decision is that we don’t have to fear what is going to result from taking new opportunities,” Meise said. “You should be trying to go out of your comfort zone and explore new opportunities by beating back the fear of what could happen when you take those opportunities.”

He encouraged his classmates to not give into the common fear of not being the best, or not being perfect.

“If there is some opportunity out there that you want to take, or some decision that you want to follow, go out there and do it,” Meise said. “Don’t let the fear hold you back, and live a fearless life.”

Seniors Joy Gonzalez and Olivia Sensenig shared a parable about adversity; where a carrot, an egg and a coffee bean are each placed in a pot of boiling water.

“The carrot goes in tough and comes out softened, the egg starts out soft and becomes hardened, and the coffee bean emerges the same as before, though it has changed the water around it into something better than before,” Sensenig said.

“Like a coffee bean, we need to let these experiences shape us into a better person, while improving both ourselves as well as the environment around us,” Gonzalez said.

Environments play a crucial part in tuning our character, senior speaker Cutler Snyder said.

“Amongst peers and mentors, exist a mutual path of influence which opens us up to new ideas and opinions,” Snyder said. “We use these tools to help us progress in life and carve lanes for our futures moving forward.”