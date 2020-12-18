Cocalico School District will shift temporarily to remote instruction following the holiday break in an effort to get past current student and teacher quarantines, as well as any that may arise during the holidays.

The move, similar to the one made by Cocalico and others following Thanksgiving, applies to all five of the district’s schools and impacts about 3,000 students.

“As we conclude the calendar year, we are planning ahead for a safe return to school in 2021,” Superintendent Ella Musser said in a letter to families Friday.

Online learning will take place districtwide Jan. 4, 2021, through Jan. 6, 2021, Musser. The decision, she said, is purely preventative and does not relate to current COVID-19 case counts at Cocalico.

According to the district’s 14-day rolling total updated Friday, Cocalico has 12 active COVID-19 cases – seven at the high school, two at the middle school and one at each elementary school. Cocalico High School students learned remotely Friday because of its caseload.

“In addition to keeping the majority of our students safely at home during these first three days after the break, some of our staff may also need to work from home due to quarantines and other pre-approved health and safety reasons,” Musser said in Friday’s letter.

After the post-holiday shift, students are expected to return in-person Jan. 7, 2021, she said, with elementary students resuming five days of in-person instruction a week and secondary students following a hybrid schedule with both online and in-person instruction for the duration of the first semester.