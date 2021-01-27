Cocalico Senior High School is one of several elementary, middle and high schools across the state to receive funding for food service equipment through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Cocalico was recently approved to receive $25,511.74 for an electric conveyor oven as a total of 59 schools across the state were awarded funding through a competitive grant program.

Schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program are eligible for the grant program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.