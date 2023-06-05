Resilience is the word that came to Cocalico High School Principal Scott Bennetch’s mind as he reminisced about the Class of 2023.
“In my opinion, your class was a positive change agent for CHS,” he told the 242 seniors Monday night at Calvary Church in Manheim Township during their graduation ceremony.
“Your resilience and dedication to building a better culture after difficult years left our school in a better place,” said Bennetch, who recognized seniors joining the armed forces after graduation, thanking them for their service.
Sofia Belko receives her diploma during Cocalico High School's Commencement at Calvary Church in Lancaster, Monday, June 5, 2023.
Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent
Cameron Nye reflected on the memories made at Cocalico.
“High school has been a place of endless opportunities,” Nye said. “Take time to appreciate that the experiences of the past four years have shaped you into the person you are today.”
Kiera Tran said each of her fellow students had the freedom to shape their future and encouraged them to make the most out of every opportunity they get.
“It is your duty to shape a future so bright that every child can live in a kind, loving and beautiful world,” Tran said. “Never stop striving to grow.”
Sydney Renaud shared words of gratitude and encouragement with her classmates as she gave a farewell message.
“You are where you are meant to be at this very moment. We should all be proud. We have all earned this achievement,” Renaud said. “Thank you to all of our teachers, administrators and staff. You all have shaped us into the people we are today, and we are thankful for you. We carry our gratitude deep in our hearts as we move forward.”