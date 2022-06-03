Senior speaker Bethany Elmore greeted Cocalico High School’s Class of 2022 and said her fellow classmates all share the same feelings: pride and accomplishment.

On Friday night, 248 seniors from the school gathered with teachers and loved ones at Calvary Church in Manheim Township to participate in commencement.

Elmore reflected on her preschool years and the friendships she has made, including the one she had with childhood friend Lexi Hoover, who died in 2011. Her family was in the audience.

“Lexi has a kind and adventurous spirit and was a fiercely loyal friend,” Elmore said. “She laid the foundation of what it means to be a friend, and for that I am grateful.”

Valedictorian Hannah Martin reflected on what lies ahead for the class of 2022 in her speech, “Stories,” and talked about the experiences in store for the class.

Martin also reminisced about how in kindergarten teachers asked students what they wanted to do when they grew up and how the class may not know what to do in the future because “growing up is hard.”

“Teachers and friends can no longer ask ‘What do you want to do after high school?’ because we are officially out of high school, but they can ask ‘What are you doing now?’ ” Martin said. “That is an even scarier question, because some of us still don’t know.”

Salutatorian Jack Lesher talked about the “crazy” world after high school, and during, encouraging his class to ask questions and to question the world.

“So, look at what others ignore, and question when it seems unnecessary,” Lesher said. “Asking the question ‘Why?’ puts you at an advantage.”

Class president Megan McLaughlin invoked the five senses to invoke memories of the class of 2022’s time in school, like the sounds of football games and the cafeteria lunches.

“The starting point of all these special memories are all driven by that first lesson you were introduced to all those years ago,” McLaughlin said. “Graduation marks the end of one chapter, but also the beginning of something new.”

McLaughlin also reflected on the new connections the class will make out of high school, and the new opportunities. Senior speaker Emma Fasnacht also reflected on similar moments of high school.

Principal Scott Bennetch and Superintendent Ella Musser reflected on their time with the class. The Rev. Kevin Eshleman, lead pastor of Ephrata Community Church, wished the class good luck.

The class then received their diplomas, tossed their caps.

To close the ceremony, senior speaker Andrew Hagy bid farewell to his classmates.

“Knowledge gains from lived experience, not just reflection,” Hagy said. “As you prepare to go forward with everything after high school, none of it would have happened without the people who guided us along the way.”