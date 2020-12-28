A southern Lancaster County man has been charged in taking part in an upper-level drug operation, according to authorities.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force recovered about 17 pounds of marijuana; 2 ounces of cocaine; MDMA, commonly known as molly or ecstasy; psychedelic mushrooms; and $91,670 in cash from Ryan Lee Saner’s home, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Saner, 41, of the 300 block of Lancaster Pike, Lower Providence Township, is charged with five counts of intent to deliver and one count of paraphernalia possession.

A yearlong investigation led the task force to raid Saner’s home on Lancaster Pike on Dec. 10. The raid also uncovered 564 THC vape cartridges, THC-infused chocolate bars, gummy bears, cough syrup, candy and wax.

Saner could not be reached by phone and his attorney, Kenneth Kitay, declined comment. Saner is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 14.