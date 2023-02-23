A Coatesville man repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl for nearly a year at a West Lampeter Township residence, according to police.

Anthony Lawrence, 41, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person younger than 13, statutory sexual assault, rape, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. Lawrence turned himself into police Tuesday after they issued issued a bench warrant.

The girl told police the sexual assaults happened between Sept. 2021 and June 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Lawrence is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge William Benner at 11 a.m. on March 6.