A Coatesville man has been charged with raping and abusing a child, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Lee Chetty Jr., 34, was charged by Millersville Borough police following an investigation which was opened last year after a woman discovered text messages between her child and Chetty, the district attorney's office said.

After police interviewed the child, it was determined that Chetty, an acquaintance of the family, raped and abused the child in late 2018 at a home on Elizabeth Street in Millersville, the district attorney's office said.

District Judge Scott Albert arraigned Chetty Tuesday. A monetary bail of $200,000 was set, which was not immediately posted, the district attorney's office said.

Chetty was charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor and indecent exposure, the district attorney's office.

