Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday that the Keystone Health Care Coalition — a region that includes Lancaster County — is reporting an expected staffing shortage in its hospitals within the next week.

Under Levine’s order regions that meet one of three triggers, which include staffing levels, are to reduce their elective procedures by 50% throughout the region for one week.

“We don’t want people to avoid medical care, if they need it,” Levine said in a press conference. “What the hospitals are going to have to do is balance their resources.”

Created to form public and private partnerships across a region to respond to and recover from an emergency or catastrophic event, the coalition encompasses Adams, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Snyder and York counties.

This story will be updated.